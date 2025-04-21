Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Freedom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,223. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,011.78. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,725,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,920. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 13,133.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 555.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.