Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Freedom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,223. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 13,133.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 555.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.