Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Update

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Minco Capital Trading Down 19.6 %

Shares of MGHCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Minco Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 85.22 and a current ratio of 85.22.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

