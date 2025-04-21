Philip Andrew Smith Sells 40,553 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $27,519,693.30. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $356,071.29.

On Friday, April 4th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00.

Shares of SNEX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 354,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

