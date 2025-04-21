Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Declines By 19.7%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,077,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 3,830,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,777.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

