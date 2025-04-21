Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Declines By 19.7%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,077,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 3,830,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,777.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
