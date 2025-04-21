Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 19.3%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 992,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 243,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,498,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on American Vanguard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 154,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,618. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.03.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.