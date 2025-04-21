Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 293,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UHT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,384. The firm has a market cap of $529.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

