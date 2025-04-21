Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 11,227,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average daily volume of 425,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

