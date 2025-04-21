Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.
Nagarro Stock Performance
NGRRF remained flat at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. Nagarro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.
About Nagarro
