Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.

Nagarro Stock Performance

NGRRF remained flat at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. Nagarro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

About Nagarro

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

