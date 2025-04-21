Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 252,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 27.17%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

