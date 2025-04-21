Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 21.9%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 20,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,914 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 17,179,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,797,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
