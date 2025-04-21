PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Update

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

PWR Price Performance

Shares of PWRHF remained flat at C$3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58. PWR has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.07.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

