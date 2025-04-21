Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Yum China Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 3,727,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,149. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after buying an additional 448,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $243,901,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,419 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

