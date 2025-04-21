Short Interest in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Decreases By 18.5%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 16,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. 2,825,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,869,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

