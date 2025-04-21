HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBCW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,519. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.