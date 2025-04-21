HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBCW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,519. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.