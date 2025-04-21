Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.87. 25,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,754,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.