Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

In other Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 2,256 shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $65,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

