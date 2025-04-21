Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Premium Brands stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Premium Brands has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

