LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LeddarTech Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDTCW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

LeddarTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.