Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Drops By 17.8%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

INKT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

