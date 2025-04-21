Critical Comparison: PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) vs. World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PTL and World Kinect”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PTL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTL $108.13 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.03 $52.90 million $1.06 21.87

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than PTL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTL N/A N/A N/A World Kinect 0.16% 6.43% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PTL and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PTL and World Kinect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTL 0 0 0 0 0.00 World Kinect 2 2 0 0 1.50

World Kinect has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given World Kinect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than PTL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of World Kinect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Kinect beats PTL on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTL

(Get Free Report)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.