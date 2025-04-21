SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SFHLF remained flat at C$18.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.09. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of C$18.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.50.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

