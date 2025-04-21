Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.22. 1,486,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.32. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

