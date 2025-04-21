La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 299,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,781. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

