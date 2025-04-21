Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SZGPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Salzgitter Trading Up 0.4 %

SZGPY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

