PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.12. 489,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,587. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3823 dividend. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

