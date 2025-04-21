The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,943,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,378,858.49. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,988.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,148 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 23,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,645. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

