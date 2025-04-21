The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 845,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.18. 584,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,086. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
