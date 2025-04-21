Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SLOIF stock remained flat at $48.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

