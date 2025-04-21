Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Soitec Price Performance
Shares of SLOIF stock remained flat at $48.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.
About Soitec
