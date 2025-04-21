Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 2,553,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,021. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

