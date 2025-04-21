Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.1 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. 1,580,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

