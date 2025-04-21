Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. 18,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

