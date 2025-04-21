Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 945,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 403,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.
The firm has a market cap of C$303.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.51.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
