Edap Tms (EDAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) in the last few weeks:
- 4/21/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2025 – Edap Tms had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edap Tms Stock Up 4.3 %
EDAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 50,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.12.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edap Tms
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.