Edap Tms (EDAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Edap Tms had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Stock Up 4.3 %

EDAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 50,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

