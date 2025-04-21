Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 34464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.7 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
