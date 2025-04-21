NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 21800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.
NN Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
