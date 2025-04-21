LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 71845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LY in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get LY alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YAHOY

LY Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LY Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.