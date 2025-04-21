Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 12408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Report on SCMWY
Swisscom Stock Up 0.1 %
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.