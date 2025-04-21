Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 12408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

