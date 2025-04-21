Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 1104758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Freshpet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,401,000 after buying an additional 156,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,478 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

