Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1118500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Harvest Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 10.7 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17.8 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

