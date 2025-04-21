iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,103,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 346,843 shares.The stock last traded at $82.29 and had previously closed at $85.03.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.