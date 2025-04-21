Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Rises By 19.1%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 452,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

INBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 32,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,402. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610 billion for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 323.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. Analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

