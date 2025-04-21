Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 19.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,709,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $3.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.86.
Stockland Company Profile
