Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 19.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,709,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $3.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

