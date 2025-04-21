SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Short Interest Update

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SES AI Trading Down 0.0 %

SES stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,663. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 44,051 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $51,539.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,998.60. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kang Xu sold 27,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,723.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 444,290 shares in the company, valued at $519,819.30. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $406,541 in the last ninety days. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SES AI by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 513,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

