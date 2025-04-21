CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 146985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $632.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $135,264.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,539. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 115.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.