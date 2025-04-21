Short Interest in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Rises By 18.7%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAC by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 359,327 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 760,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.24. IAC has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

