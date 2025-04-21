Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 27.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) were up 27.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 10,738,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,467% from the average daily volume of 418,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

