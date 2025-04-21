Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,119. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

