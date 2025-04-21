Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,119. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

