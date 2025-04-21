Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $22.45.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
