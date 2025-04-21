Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.