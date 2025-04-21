Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 1.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.96. 97,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,311. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

