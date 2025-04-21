Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.33. 10,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.24.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.