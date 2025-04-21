Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.33. 10,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.24.
About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF
